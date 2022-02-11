Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Ceridian HCM updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CDAY traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 7,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,796. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

