Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

NYSE CDAY opened at $76.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

