CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.60

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 766337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$652.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

