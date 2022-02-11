CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) shares traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.69. 205,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 562,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.66 million and a PE ratio of -101.54.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

