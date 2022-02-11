CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Hits $0.0384 on Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $294.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00102200 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,416,594 coins and its circulating supply is 46,243,230 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

