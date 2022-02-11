ChangeNOW Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.87 Million (NOW)

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One ChangeNOW Token coin can now be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChangeNOW Token has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $94,802.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.74 or 0.07097191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.65 or 1.00271433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00049699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006564 BTC.

ChangeNOW Token Coin Profile

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,538,980 coins. The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io . ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

