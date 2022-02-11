ChartEx Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $156,598.61 and approximately $6,930.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.23 or 0.07113666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.99 or 1.00139925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006359 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

