Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.42. 367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 49,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

