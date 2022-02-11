Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 49,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

