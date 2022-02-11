Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $25,405,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $48,985,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

