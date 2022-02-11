Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemours updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.70 EPS.

Chemours stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

