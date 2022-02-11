Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.28. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $212.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

