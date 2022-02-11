Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 98.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.