China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,122 shares.The stock last traded at $21.52 and had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

