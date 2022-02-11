Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 6.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 3,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,589,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 2.76.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

