Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 6.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 3,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,589,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 2.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.