Cigna (NYSE:CI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $235.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $304.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.39.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $230.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.61. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Cigna by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

