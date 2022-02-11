CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) to announce earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.23) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CinCor Pharma.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CINC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,516. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.