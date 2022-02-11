Citigroup Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $38.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 53.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 102,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.