Citigroup Inc. Buys 42,250 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dorian LPG worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $499.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

