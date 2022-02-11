Citigroup Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of IDLV opened at $31.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

