Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Increased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

