Citigroup Inc. Sells 32,968 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 176,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,221,000 after buying an additional 84,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.08%.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.