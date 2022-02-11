Citigroup Inc. Sells 66,365 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 66,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKM opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

