Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CTXR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,419. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.