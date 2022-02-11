Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,419. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

