City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $4,691,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in City Office REIT by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 112,308 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $767.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

