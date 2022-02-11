Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 7,629 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $165,004.83.

On Monday, February 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $171,333.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,665.72.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15.

NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.49. 26,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $320.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Civeo by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Civeo by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

