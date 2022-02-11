Civitas (CIV) Market Capitalization Achieves $63,036.71

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Civitas has a total market cap of $63,036.71 and approximately $222.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,463,756 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

