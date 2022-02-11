Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0074

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $63,036.71 and $222.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00028448 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,463,756 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

