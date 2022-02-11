Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($56.22).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,132 ($55.88) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.47) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.47) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($60.45) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,385 ($45.77) on Friday. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,420 ($32.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($57.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -41.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,652.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,676.48.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.