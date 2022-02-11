Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.14. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.
