Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.14. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Clearfield by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

