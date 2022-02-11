Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $15,480.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $15,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.