CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1,460.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012315 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009120 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,761,268 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

