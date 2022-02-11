Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NET. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

NET opened at $120.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.39.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

