CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Shares of CME stock opened at $244.05 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $179.69 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.95 and its 200-day moving average is $215.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

