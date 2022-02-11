CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

NASDAQ CME opened at $244.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average of $215.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 1-year low of $179.69 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CME Group stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

