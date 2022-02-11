Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 318,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,342,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.9% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.