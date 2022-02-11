Codex Capital L.L.C. Has $14.69 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Codex Capital L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.9% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $302.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

