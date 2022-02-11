Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 265,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

