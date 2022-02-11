Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CGNT opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $636.18 million and a PE ratio of 321.33. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 723,404 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 403,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

