Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,675 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.55% of Cohn Robbins worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 13.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,119. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

