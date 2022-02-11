Coldstack Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $512,256.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.63 or 0.07061737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,576.19 or 1.00052348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

