Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,672,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $353,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 47,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,163 shares of company stock worth $8,031,322. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

