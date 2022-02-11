Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $609.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.