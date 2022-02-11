Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CIGI stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $158.42.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colliers International Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Colliers International Group worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.