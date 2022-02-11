Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report $232.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $975.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $983.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 175,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 705,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 120,485 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

