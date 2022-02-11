Comparing Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Contango Ore and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.04% 3.71%

Contango Ore has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Contango Ore and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00 Yamana Gold 0 1 7 0 2.88

Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $7.27, suggesting a potential upside of 78.22%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Contango Ore.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Contango Ore and Yamana Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.23) -9.94 Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.51 $203.60 million $0.15 27.20

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore. Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Contango Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Contango Ore on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

