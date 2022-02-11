COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $940,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.