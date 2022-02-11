Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.84

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $206.84 and last traded at $207.83, with a volume of 128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $57,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $84,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

