Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CONN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $689.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

