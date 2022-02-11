ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.